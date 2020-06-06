The Prince of Britain, William revealed that he has been volunteering anonymously on a crisis helpline amid the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, as reported on Saturday.

William has been a volunteer at Shout 85258 that offers support in the form of text messages to the people who are in personal crisis, the BBC reported. The Cambridges and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have helped to launch Shout 85258 last year, by investing three million pounds for the service via the Royal Foundation.

Prince William Has Been Volunteering for Shout 85258

In a little over a year since then, more than 300,000 text conversations have been had on the service. Around 65 percent of those texting are aged under 25, the charity said, with many messengers seeking mental health support. Prince William said he had been answering messages after being trained by the mental health charity.

Last month he told fellow volunteers in a video call: "I'm going to share a little secret with you guys, but I'm actually on the platform volunteering." Kensington Palace announced the Prince's involvement to mark Volunteers Week, which ends on Sunday. Those texting the round-the-clock service would not know they are talking to a member of the Royal Family - like Shout's 2,000 volunteers, William would use a pseudonym on the platform.

