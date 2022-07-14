UK PM Race: Rishi Sunak Tops Second Round Of Voting; Wins 101 Votes From His Fellow MPs To Succeed Johnson As PM

Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has topped the second round of voting in the race to become UK prime minister. He received 101 votes from his fellow MPs to replace Boris Johnson.

Out of 356 votes cast, Sunak received 101 votes, Penny Mordaunt was behind Sunak with 83 votes. Liz Truss is third on the list with 64 votes while fourth is Kemi Badenoch, who received 49 votes. The last two names on the list are Tom Tugendhat and Suella Braverman, who received 32 and 27 votes respectively.

"I am incredibly grateful for the continued support from my colleagues and the wider public. I am prepared to give everything I have in service to our nation. Together we can restore trust, rebuild our economy and reunite the country," said Sunak in a tweet.

Mordaunt is also in a strong position in second place, and is also topping YouGov and Conservative Home polling as the favourite among the Tory Party membership. Braverman's promise to remove the authority of the European Court of Human Rights and cut to VAT on energy was not enough to win over enough votes from her colleagues, according to Daily Express.

