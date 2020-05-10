UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to launch a COVID-19 alert system to track the virus, the media reported on Sunday. The system will rank the threat level from coronavirus on a scale of one to five and be adjusted according to data, reports the BBC.

The warning tool - to be administered by a new "joint biosecurity centre" - will also reflect the virus threat in different parts of the country, meaning the threat level in one city could differ quite widely from another. This could inform the local alteration of restrictions.

Further details on the system to be revealed

Johnson is expected to give further details of the system when he addresses the nation on Sunday night on the progress of the ongoing lockdown measures. He is also likely to unveil a new slogan, telling the public to "stay alert, control the virus, save lives".

A meeting of the government's Cobra emergency committee involving the cabinet, devolved nations and the Mayor of London will be held before Johnson's televised address, with the plans to be put before Parliament on Monday. As of Sunday, the overall COVID-19 cases in the UK stood at 216,525, with 31,662 deaths, which is currently the highest number of fatalities in Europe.