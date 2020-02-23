UK prime minister Boris Johnson's Brexit team has been told to figure out plans for 'getting around' the Northern Ireland protocol of the Brexit withdrawal agreement to avoid the checking of goods that are passing from Britain to Northern Ireland, as reported by the Sunday Times.

The Official Taskforce Europe, run by the prime minister's EU negotiator David Frost, wants to avoid the Irish Sea checks on the goods, as per the report.

Johnson's cabinet will meet on Tuesday

Johnson's cabinet will meet on Tuesday to sign off on the proposals, which will then be presented in parliament and published online on Thursday, the report added. France on Wednesday said it was imperative that negotiations over a future trade relationship between Britain and the EU included customs checks in the Irish Sea.

Johnson struck a divorce deal with the EU last October that leaves the United Kingdom's province of Northern Ireland inside the UK customs area but all EU procedures will apply to goods arriving there.

(With agency inputs)