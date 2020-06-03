The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had direct control from the start of the coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis, his spokesman stated on Wednesday, unveiling the new structure that involved two committees as the nation moves into another phase of its response.

"The PM has obviously had direct control from the outset of the crisis," the spokesman told reporters. He said there would now be a strategy committee and an operations committee because "we are moving into the recovery phase and the implementation of our recovery roadmap".

UK's Fight Against Coronavirus

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 380,000 people worldwide and infecting over 6.3 million people globally in more than 170 countries.

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has affected the US the most followed by Brazil and Russia. Scientists around the world are trying to find a cure for the disease.

(With agency inputs)