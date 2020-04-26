The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is going to be back at work on Monday, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed the news on Saturday, after recovering from the coronavirus or COVID-19 which sent the prime minister to the intensive care unit fr three nights in the month of April.

Johnson, who is 55 will get back the control of the government which is under pressure due to the economic crisis caused by the shutdowns aimed at containing the spread of the deadly novel virus.

Boris Johnson to join office on Monday

As of Saturday, Britain has recorded more than 20,000 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Criticism is growing over the government response to the pandemic, with limited testing and shortages of protective equipment for medical workers and carers. Johnson's stand-in leader Dominic Raab has faced questions over how Britain will ease the lockdown without a deadly second wave of infections.

Britain's interior minister urged Britons to stick to the lockdown rules earlier on Saturday. But many lawmakers want restrictions to be eased to bolster the economy, which budget forecasters say could be heading into its deepest recession in more than 300 years. Johnson was taken to St Thomas's Hospital in central London suffering from COVID-19 symptoms on April 5 and spent April 6-9 in intensive care.

