The main British political party leaders were continuing to push their election pledges to voters, as the campaign for the December 12 general election has entered its final few days, it was reported on Sunday. With just four days to go, the candidates were travelling around the country in a bid to spread their election messages, the BBC reported.

Among the manifesto pledges being highlighted by the main UK parties on Sunday were a Conservative promise to introduce an Australian-style points-based immigration system to control unskilled migration; the Labour Party's plan to "head off the social care crisis" by offering free personal care for older people and an additional 10 bilion pound of funds by 2023-4; and a regional rebalancing programme from the Liberal Democrats, which would see 50 billion pounds invested in infrastructure outside of London

Meanwhile, Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon has warned that "the very future of Scotland" was at stake in the election. She appealed to voters to back her party "to escape Brexit, protect the NHS (National Health Services) and to put Scotland's future in Scotland's hands".

The ruling Conservatives have also released some details about how their points-based immigration system would work. Writing in the Sunday Express, Home Secretary Priti Patel said it would start in January 2021 and aims to "attract the best talent that our country and economy needs, while reducing overall numbers".

Labour has also restated its plan to help alleviate pressure in social care through the introduction of free personal care for older people. The party said that its new funding would help working age adults and pensioners with care costs.

The Liberal Dems have said their plans will "address the historic investment disparities between our nations and regions", the BBC reported. Its regional rebalancing programme for infrastructure outside London would boost railway electrification, increasing the availability of charging points for electric vehicles and improve broadband access.