The United Kingdom has not come at a point of wanting to change the strict guidelines on social distancing for curbing the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19, with the government focussing on the review of the measures by May 7, the spokesperson of Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Thursday.

UK not at the point to change social distancing rules

"It is important that they remain in place for now. We need to pass five tests before we can think about moving on to the next phase in the coronavirus response. We are not there yet," the spokesman told reporters. "What we need to be focused on is everybody following the social distancing rules and ensuring that we have got the spread of this virus fully under control."

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of over 210,000 people and more than three million people have been infected due to the deadly virus.

