The Conservative Party headed by Boris Johnson won in a landslide and there is now a ''palpable sense of fear'' among British Muslims after his victory. Boris has been accused of stirring Islamophobia and racism against Muslims since more than a decade. In 2005, he wrote an article for the Spectator saying that it's ''natural'' for the public to be scared of Islam and recently compared burka-clad women as "letterboxes and bank robbers".

Muslims in the UK now fear that Islamophobia will be handed over to the public right from the Prime Minister and it's ripple effects will hit everyone in the community. The Muslim Council of Britain's secretary-general Harun Khan released a statement saying, "Mr Johnson commands a majority, but there is a palpable sense of fear amongst Muslim communities around the country."

Islamophobia comes from the government

Harun Khan of the MCB, stated that British Muslims' worst fears have come true after Boris Johnson's victory as they feel Islamophobia will now come right from the top and would make it difficult for minorities to survive without hatred and discrimination for the next five years.

"We entered the election campaign period with long-standing concerns about bigotry in our politics and our governing party. Now we worry that Islamophobia is 'oven-ready' for government. Mr Johnson has been entrusted with huge power, and we pray it is exercised responsibly for all Britons," he said.

The UK 2019 election campaign most divisive

After the shocking Brexit results in 2016, it's not been an easy ride for the UK as the general public wants to cut off their ties with the EU for both financial and national security. The 2019 election was hard-fought between the country's liberals and conservatives and the language of hatred and abuse was hurled towards immigrants and minorities, especially Muslims.

Harun Khan called the 2019 election campaign as being the most "divisive in living memory" and urged the Prime Minister to let go off his hatred of Muslims and work for all sections of the people. ''We urge him to lead from the centre and engage with all communities. We must all redouble our efforts to heal the country and bring communities together,'' Mr Khan summed it up.