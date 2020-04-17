The health minister of United Kingdom stated on Friday that he will love to wave a magic wand that may get the country large quantities of personal protective equipment for the health workers who are currently fighting against the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak but that there is a shortage globally.

Coronavirus in UK

"I would love to be able to wave a magic wand and have PPE fall from the sky in large quantities," Matt Hancock told the British parliament's Health and Social Care Committee. "But given we have a global situation in which there is less PPE in the world than the world needs, obviously it is going to be a huge pressure point."

The deadly novel virtue outbreak has infected over two million people worldwide and has claimed the lives of more than 130,000 people globally. The virus outbreak which originated from the city of Wuhan in Hubei province of China has spread to more than 170 countries globally.

(With agency inputs)