The UK government will hold daily televised press conferences to update the public on the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Downing Street said. From Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson or a senior minister will address the media to ensure people are informed about how to protect themselves, the BBC quoted.

The media briefing will follow another meeting of the government's emergency Cobra committee, chaired by Johnson, where further decisions could be made on actions to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Press Conference on Monday

Johnson will host the press conference on Monday, alongside Professor Chris Whitty, the UK's chief medical adviser, and chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance. The announcement of the daily updates comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed that every Briton over the age of 70 will be asked "within the coming weeks" to stay at home for an extended period to protect themselves.

The number of confirmed UK cases of the virus has reached 1,372, with 40,279 people tested, according to the latest Department of Health figures. Almost all of the latest cases were in England, but 34 new cases were announced in Wales, 32 in Scotland and 11 in Northern Ireland.

There are a total of 35 deaths in the country.