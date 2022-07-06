Jasmin David, an Indian origin woman from Fallowfield in Manchester, was cured of cancer in a drug trial at UK hospital. The news has come as a ray of hope for millions of women suffering from breast cancer across the globe.

In addition to the appreciation for the team of researches and doctors who carried out this successful clinical drug trial, David too has been lauded for volunteering by the social media followers on various platforms.

The Brave Woman Offered Her Body to Help Others

David, 51, was diagnosed with an aggressive triple negative breast cancer in 2017. Having undergone 15 months of treatment, she was cured of cancer but it returned, turning her world upside down. She was given less than to live by the doctors. She also travelled to India to say goodbye to her mother.

And then she was offered the clinical drug trial. This brave woman did not have second thoughts while saying yes as she wanted to help others by volunteering.

A report published by The Week says David's two-year trial at the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Manchester Clinical Research Facility (CRF) at Christie NHS Foundation Trust involved an experimental medicine combined with Atezolizumab, an immunotherapy drug administered intravenously. She continued to have this every three weeks. David reportedly stated that initially she had many horrible side effects including headaches and spiking temperatures. "So I was in hospital over Christmas and quite poorly. Then thankfully I started to respond well to the treatment," she said.

A Twitter user lauded the role of doctors adding, "Cancer Drug Trial: Cancer patient of Indian origin cured completely by medicine, got new life... British doctors did miracle! â€“ how to cure cancer with medicine Indian origin woman in UK cancer free after experimental drug trial."

"51-year-old Jasmin David who earlier had months to live, now looks forward to celebrating her 25th wedding anniversary after the successful NHS trial that cured her breast cancer. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017," shared another Twitter follower.