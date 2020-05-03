UK President Boris Johnson has emerged victorious from the battle against coronavirus. However, things were not rosy during his recovery period as doctors had made 'contingency plans' in case he didn't make it. The UK has over 182,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 28,131 deaths due to the global pandemic.

Days after showing symptoms similar to the virus, the UK Prime Minister was finally tested positive for coronavirus on March 26. After remaining in quarantine for almost 10 days, he was admitted to the London based St Thomas' Hospital for the treatment. A day later, the UK prime minister was shifted to the intensive care unit for further treatment.

'It was a tough moment' reveals Boris Johnson

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Johnson said that in view of him being seriously ill in the hospital, 'contingency plans' were made.

"It was hard to believe that in just a few days my health had deteriorated to this extent. I remember feeling frustrated. I couldn't understand why I wasn't getting better. But the bad moment came when it was 50-50 whether they were going to have to put a tube down my windpipe. That was when it got a bit . . . they were starting to think about how to handle it presentationally," he revealed.

"It was a tough old moment, I won't deny it. They had a strategy to deal with a 'death of Stalin'-type scenario. I was not in particularly brilliant shape and I was aware there were contingency plans in place. The doctors had all sorts of arrangements for what to do if things went badly wrong," added the Prime Minister.

The couple name their newborn son after the doctors

Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds became parents to a baby boy who was born on Wednesday, just 17 days after his father returned from the hospital fully recovered from the fatal virus. The couple, while offering a token of gratitude to the doctors who treated Johnson for coronavirus, named their newly born Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson. The middle name Nicholas is to honour the two doctors who treated Johnson.

Posting the picture of the newly born on her Instagram account, Symonds wrote the caption: "Wilfred after Boris' grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart - the two doctors that saved Boris' life last month. Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn't be happier. My heart is full."

Stating that the doctors gave him 'litres and litres of oxygen and for a long time' to help his condition improve, Johnson said he feels 'lucky' to have recovered. "And so if you ask me, 'Am I driven by a desire to stop other people suffering?' Yes, I absolutely am. But I am also driven by an overwhelming desire to get our country as a whole back on its feet, healthy again, going forward in a way that we can and I'm very confident we'll get there," stated Johnson told the publication.