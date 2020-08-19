Britain is not likely to follow France in asking people to wear fave coverings at work as its test and trace scheme shows that most of the people catch coronavirus or COVID-19 in house-to-house transmission, health secretary Matt Hancock mentioned on Wednesday.

"We are not currently considering doing that," he told BBC TV, when asked if Britain would impose masks at work places as in France. "The reason is that the evidence from NHS Test and Trace for where people catch the disease is that, very largely, they catch it from one household meeting another household, usually in one of their homes," he said.

COVID-19 in UK

"The amount of people who have caught it in work places is relatively low we think from the evidence that we have got." The deadly virus outbreak is currently spreading like wildfire.

The virus has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 22.1 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 781,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

(With agency inputs)