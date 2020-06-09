Around 64,000 more people than the usual have lost their lives in the United Kingdom during this year's coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, an expert belonging to the Office for National Statistics mentioned on Tuesday.

Epidemiologists say excess mortality - deaths from all causes that exceed the five-year average for the time of year - is the best way of gauging the number to have died from a disease outbreak because it is internationally comparable.

Coronavirus Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 7.1 million globally and claimed the lives of over 406,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia as scientists are currently working on finding a cure for the virus.

(With agency inputs)