The government of the UK is working with the businesses for helping them for preparing for the departure from the European Union even as it helps them tackle the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, the cabinet office minister Michael Gove stated on Wednesday.

"We are not considering an implementation phase," he stated a parliamentary committee while adding that staying within the purview of the EU is going to mean additional costs for the taxpayers.

Coronavirus in UK

"What we will do is make sure that businesses adjust appropriately to the situation on the 1st of January once we're outside the Customs Union and the Single Market. "Obviously we've all been preoccupied by the COVID pandemic ... it is also the case though that we can step up our engagement with business in advance of December 31."

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 350,000 people globally and infected over 5.6 million people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

(With agency inputs)