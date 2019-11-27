Donald Thurman (26), confessed before Police on Sunday of sexually assaulting Ruth George, before strangling her to death. Thurman, who has a criminal history, was denied bail on Tuesday.

Sexually assaulted her before strangling to death

Donald Thurman, who has no connection with the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), got agitated as George ignored his advances. "The defendant came up behind the victim, grabbed her around the neck from behind, and put her into a chokehold," said Cook County Asst State's Attorney James Murphy.

"With his arms still wrapped around the victim's neck the defendant dragged the victim from the ground and he opened her back seat car door," he added. Prosecutors said that George was sexually assaulted, while she was fell unconscious.

George was found strangled on the backseat of her car at a UIC parking garage near Halsted and Taylor streets. Surveillance camera at the spot shows Thurman following George at 1:35 am on Saturday, returning a half-hour later. A palm print and DNA evidence have established Thurman's connection with George's murder.

Charged with first-degree murder

Police said that Thurman admitted to the crime on Sunday. Charges of first-degree murder and sexual assault have been levelled against him. Bail was denied to him on Thursday by Judge Charles Beach II after Cook County prosecutors said he admitted to the attack.

'We hold no hatred towards the perpetrator'

Ruth's mother issued a statement saying, "Ruth lived out her deep faith in Jesus by loving and serving others, leaving a legacy of Christ-centered kindness and sacrifice. She was the beloved baby of our family. We grieve with hope. We hold no hatred towards the perpetrator, but our hope is no other girl would be harmed in this way and for a mother to never experience this type of heartache", abc reported.

Thurman, with a criminal history, is serving a 6-year sentence for armed robbery. He has been convicted for "aggravated vehicular hijacking". He took a female victim's cell phone while holding the male victim at gun-point. After taking the phone, he got into the male victim's car and was nabbed by police while "fleeing on foot".