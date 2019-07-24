Thousands of residents in Western Queensland, Australia were shocked to see a moving strange light in the skies on July 22, 2019. Most of the people who witnessed the incident claimed that the object spotted in the skies was an alien UFO, and some of them outlandishly argued that extraterrestrials from deep space are gearing up for an invasion.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the light spotted in the skies was very bright, and it had an unusual tail in it.

As the news about the UFO sighting in Australia went viral, experts analyzed the sighting, and they came up with a convincing explanation. Experts believe that the strange light with a tail could be most probably India's moon probe 'Chandrayaan-2' which was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 22.

"My first thought was it's a meteor, but looking at the footage it can't be a meteor, it's not something in the Earth's atmosphere at all. It looks like a rocket, something orbiting the Earth doing a prolonged engine burn. Interestingly, earlier today India launched its second Moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, so it seems a really good bet that this is that engaging its engine to move towards the Moon," said Jonti Horner, an astrophysics professor at the University of Southern Queensland, abc.net.au reports.

Horner also added that it is not just the United States and Russia who are involved in the space race, but countries like India and China have started the exploration, and space missions are now global endeavors.

For India, Chandrayaan-2 is a milestone mission, as this probe is expected to land on the dark side of the moon. It should be noted that only China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe has landed on this unexplored area before, and if this mission becomes successful, India will loudly proclaim their presence in the space race. During the mission, Chandrayaan-2 will check the presence of water molecules permanently shadowed in the dark side of the moon.