The pilot of a commercial airline has triggered a global sensation by recording an entire fleet of UFOs while flying at an altitude of 39,000 feet above the South China Sea. The pilot, who was on a trip over the Pacific Ocean near Hong Kong, has said that he witnessed the lights all of a sudden, and immediately recorded them. The 53-second footage shows three sets of four lights, flying above the clouds in unison; although there was no other aircraft in that area at that time.

The video, recorded by the commercial pilot, has already been watched by more than 40,000 people on Twitter, after ChillzTV shared the clipping on Tuesday (December 7). However, many users of Twitter have expressed doubt over the pilot's claim. A Twitter user wrote: "At first, I thought cockpit glass reflection ... but no. It's not consistent with that. Now, I'm thinking, could it have been a military countermeasure exercise?"

Another Twitterati stated: "Considering that there are billions of Galaxies which contain millions of stars and planets, it only stands to reason that there are others out there less intelligent than humans (which doesn't take much) and way more intelligent than us". Several others have accepted the pilot's claim, saying that our alien "overlords" arrived near China, making light of the video.

In November, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines had said that she believes in the existence of extraterrestrial life, although many such reports still remain unconfirmed. "There's always the question of 'is there something else that we simply do not understand, that might come extraterrestrially?'," asked Haines. It may be noted that the South China Sea has become a hotbed of Global Geopolitical tussle in recent times.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Yutu 2 rover, too, spotted a mysterious cube-shaped object on the far side of the moon a couple of days ago. The Chinese Media reported that the object was found nearly 80m away from the rover in Von KÃ¡rmÃ¡n crater. The Chinese scientists have described the object as a "mystery house". They said that the rover would make an attempt to get closer to the object and check it out.

The Chinese scientists claimed that the object was not an obelisk or aliens. According to them, it might be boulders, formed by impacts of landings. Currently, they are carefully checking the images to get an accurate idea about the object.