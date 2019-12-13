UFC 245 is set to go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, which is a part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, on December 14, 2019. Although no big names are involved, the three title fights that are scheduled to take place at UFC 245 are highly anticipated by fans. The UFC has scheduled all three title fights as part of a single pay-per-view event.

As part of the main event, Nigerian-American mixed martial artist Kamaru Usman will take on American, Colby Covington. "The Nigerian Nightmare" will look to retain his UFC Welterweight title against "Chaos". Both fighters who maintain a 15-1 win-loss record and are known for their extraordinary wrestling abilities, will look to get the better of each other.

Co-Main Event Features Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski

American mixed martial artist Max Holloway who had a mixed 2019, losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 236 in April, and then winning against Frankie Edgar at UFC 240 in July, will look to close out the year on a winning note by beating Australian, Alexander Volkanovski, who convincingly beat Brazilian MMA legend Jose Aldo at UFC 237 in May this year. Although both fighters are known for their amazing pace, Holloway will look to outclass the Australian with his impeccable striking abilities.

Highly Anticipated Matchup Between Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie

Brazilian mixed martial artist, Amanda Lourenço Nunes will be taking on Dutch MMA fighter and former kickboxer, Germaine de Randamie, in perhaps the night's most awaited fight. Nunes who currently holds both the women's featherweight and bantamweight titles in the UFC will look to continue her winning momentum.

Nunes, who is the first woman to hold two separate UFC division titles at a single time is already being considered the best women's fighter of all time.