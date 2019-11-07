Douglas Costa stunned Lokomotiv Moscow with his dazzling display of feet in 93rd minute to score the winner as Juventus won 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League's Group D encounter. Aaron Ramsey drew first blood for The Old Lady in the early moments before Aleksei Miranchuk got the equaliser for the Russian club. Juventus are currently at the top of the table with two games to go.

Bayern Munich scruffed out a nervy 2-0 win against Olympiacos in their Group B fixture. Robert Lewandowski broke the deadlock in 69th minute while Ivan Perišić secured a victory for the Bavarians in style after coming on as a substitute.

In another Group B encounter, Tottenham scored four past Serbian club Red Star Belgrade. Son Heung-min scored a brace while Giovani Lo Celso and Christian Eriksen added their names to the scoresheet scoring one goal each.

German-club Bayer Leverkusen defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 in a highly contested fixture. The Leverkusen-based club opened their points account for the first time in the Champions League 2019-20. Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey scored a comical own-goal just before half-time to give Leverkusen the lead. Kevin Volland stretched the lead with a goal in the 55th minute. After Bayer's Nadiem Amiri was sent off, a sense of hope rose among Madrid's camp. A goal from Alvaro Morata in 94th minute proved to be too late.

PSG defeated Club Brugge 1-0 in a Group-A encounter. The only goal of the match came from Mauro Icardi. Club Brugge got the chance to equalise in 76th minute as they were awarded a penalty, however, Keylor Navas saved it to keep Real Madrid's record of not conceding a single goal in the Champions League this season.

Manchester City rescued a point against Italian club Atalanta. Raheem Sterling gave Manchester City an early lead but it got cancelled out by Mario Pasalic's equaliser in 49th minute. In a bizarre fashion, Man City's defender Kyle Walker had to put on the goalkeeping gloves for the last ten minutes of the game as goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who came on as a substitute for injured Ederson at half-time, was sent off in the 81st minute as he made a sliding tackle on Josip Iličić.

In Group C, Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk engaged in an exciting affair of football as the match finished 3-3. One player was sent off from both sides. Shakhtar Donetsk rescued a point as they came from 3-1 down to 3-3. Both goals were scored in the stoppage time for Shakhtar Donetsk. Real Madrid hit six past Galatasaray as teenage sensation Rodrygo bagged a hattrick.