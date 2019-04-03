Singapore's new and used car dealers, as well as leading car-related service providers, have come together to launch UCARS. It aims to become the leading online car marketplace by leveraging on its unique position as a group of leading companies in Singapore's automotive ecosystem.

Consumers can expect thousands of quality new and used car listings in one place, as well as listings exclusive to UCARS. Leslie Hong of UCARS explains, "Our strict verification procedures mean that we will be the gold standard for having the most extensive collection of quality and reliable cars. We look forward to providing consumers with greater assurance when buying and selling their cars."

UCARS aims to drive down costs on listing cars for sale so that these cost-savings can be passed on to customers. This is a significant cost component for any dealer. "Buying a car is a big decision, and we want to help consumers make the right decision, get the best deals, and save money," Eddie Loo, 21 United Holdings Chairman said.

Consumers and dealers can look forward to special privileges and events for being part of the UCARS community. In late 2019, consumers will be able to seamlessly sell their cars to UCARS' network of dealers from within the UCARS marketplace, and get the best prices for their used cars.

The consortium is on track to raise $5 million in seed funding and is ready to roll in two months!