The United Arab Emirates is going to shorten from Saturday by two hours a nightly curfew, which is meant to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19, the state news agency of the nation stated on Friday.

The curfew officially called "the national sanitization program", will run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m as of Saturday. It currently starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m. The country has reported a total of 33,170 cases and 260 deaths from the disease.

UAE to Shorten Coronavirurs Night Curfew

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming he lives of more than 360,000 people worldwide and infected over 5.8 million people globally in over 170 countries. The virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province in currently spreading like wildfire.

The US is the worst affected country in the world followed by Brazil and Russia. The nations around the world are slowly lifting the lockdown restrictions to get their economy back on feet.

(With agency inputs)