The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has launched a programme to help overweight employers to shed extra kilos, the media reported.

The 'Lose to Win' programme was launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the Gulf News reported on Saturday.

Serving the employees of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development in its current edition, the programme guides and encourages those struggling with weight issues to learn how to induce positive changes in their lifestyles.

It involves adopting a healthy diet and engaging in physical activity, helping employees lose excessive weight within eight weeks.

The programme team comprises nutritionists and health educators from the Health and Education Department of the ministry.

Apart from awareness sessions, the programme includes a workshop on healthy nutrition, where the participants are briefed on essential topics, including how to read food labels, as well as about the make-up of balanced diets.