U-KISS's member Lee Jun-young, popularly known as Jun, will be playing the character of Yoon Tae In in the drama "Idol Doctor" (literal translation), the reports confirmed on Friday. This is the third drama for 2020 that has confirmed the 22-year-old actor, including SBS's new Wednesday-Thursday series titled "Good Casting" (literal translation) in March and the KBS drama named "Na Rae, Kicking Out" (literal translation).

Idol Doctor storyline

The story of the drama titled "Idol Doctor" will portray the romance and healing between one of the world's greatest idols, suffering from somnambulism, and the doctor who is secretly treating him. The character of Yoon Tae, which will be played by Jun, is a musical genius and star who is loved across the globe. The character is extremely self-centred and believes that he is the centre of the universe.

Meanwhile, Jun has been extremely praised and appreciated for his previous appearances in dramas like "Avengers Social Club," "Goodbye to Goodbye," and "Mr Temporary". He has also won the Best New Actor award at the 2018 MBC Drama Awards for his character Han Min-soo in "Goodbye to Goodbye". Jun was also seen appearing in an independent film titled More Painful than Sadness in 2016.

Update on musical career

On the musical front, Jun is also preparing for the release of his first solo album next month. At present, he is extremely busy preparing new music and his upcoming dramas. Previously, the South Korean singer made his solo debut in Japan. This shows that the singer cum actor is working simultaneously releasing various singles while focusing on his acting promotions in Korea.

Recently, Lee Jun-young had shared a still picture from his solo debut MV filming set on his Instagram account. All his fans showed immense love and wished him all the best for his debut album. Some fans were also concerned about the actor's health and suggested him to take care of his health.