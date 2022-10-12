Tyrone Davis Cause of Death: Former College Football Star And NFL Tight End Passes Away at 50

Former college football star and NFL tight end Tyrone Davis has died at the age of 50. He died earlier this month but the news has just been released.

Davis died on October 2 and services were held on October 8, according to Jeffress Funeral Home in Virginia. He had played eight seasons in the NFL between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers.

Jets drafted Davis in 1995

The Jets drafted Davis in 1995 as a wide receiver out of the University of Virginia, where he set a school record with 28 touchdown receptions. He caught 13 touchdowns in his eight-year career with the Jets and Packers. The Jets, who converted Davis to tight end, traded him to the Packers prior to the start of the 1997 season, according to the New York Post.

Davis Died Of Undisclosed illness

The cause of death has not been revealed but reports suggested that he died from an undisclosed illness.

"This is by far one of the hardest posts to write. Last night, the Lord opened up heaven and received my baby brother. This is definitely a tough one for me as this was very unexpected," wrote Jeff, Davis' older brother, in a Facebook post on Monday.

Davis Was Star Receiver For The Cavaliers From 1991 to 1994

"Tyrone caught many touchdowns in the NCAA and NFL. Last night, he made the ultimate touchdown completion! Take your rest lil bro. Your race is now complete. Big bro loves you," added Jeff.

Davis, 50, was a star receiver for the Cavaliers from 1991 to 1994. Recruited from Halifax County High School (Coach Larry Smith) and Fork Union Military Academy (Coach John Shuman), Davis was selected to follow in the footsteps of another Southside Virginia receiver, Herman Moore. Davis did so, breaking Moore's UVA record for most career touchdown catches (28), according to Jerry Ratcliffe.

Mourning the demise of Davis, former Packers offensive tackle Earl Dotson wrote, "This is difficult to post. Rest in paradise teammate. This good man Tyrone Davis fought beside me on the NFL Green Bay Packers for years. Brother forever."

Davis leaves behind his mother and four children Maiya Booker, Damien Davis, Jarrett Gomez, and Mariah Gomez.