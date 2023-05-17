Tyler and Krista Schindley: Georgia Parents Arrested for Try to Starve 10-Year-Old Son to Death after He is Found on the Street Begging for Food

Georgia parents were arrested for child abuse and negligence after their 10-year-old son was found abandoned and wandering in the neighborhood and begging for food. The boy was reportedly looking for a grocery store where he could beg for food, while his parents intentionally starved him.

Tyler and Krista Schindley were arrested by Griffin Police on Friday after their neighbors found their malnourished son wandering the streets and pleading with the officers to "please not make him go back." The youngster weighed just about 36 pounds, which is almost exactly the weight of a typical 4-year-old when he was saved. It was claimed that he had been starved on purpose.

Abusing Their Own Child

When the boy was spotted, he was wandering down the street shoeless and appeared to be lost. According to reports, he was hungry and wanted to go to Kroger's to beg for some food.

"This child was, simply put, being starved to death, and it is tragic," Griffin District Attorney Marie Broder said during a press conference Tuesday.

"I truly believe that if he had not gotten out of that home, this would be a very different case."

According to court filings, Tyler and Krista were charged with locking the child in his room and abandoning him there for "extended periods of time, and on multiple occasions, with no access to lights, food, clothing or adult interaction and/or assistance."

The 10-year-old was also allegedly denied access to hot water, fresh air, toilet paper, and human contact. At one point, they even beat him, further injuring him.

Luckily Saved

The malnourished boy was taken right away to a neighboring hospital, where he is receiving care for his low heart rate and starvation.

In addition, the boy's hunger led to "dental injury and disfiguration," which his parents, Tyler and Krista, reportedly neglected to address.

"This case is just disturbing," said Broder, who has spent the majority of her career pursuing child abuse suspects. "It's tragic," you say.

Tyler and Krista have five other children, who were homeschooled. Following the arrest of the couple, they were removed by child welfare officials. Police said at a press briefing on Tuesday they had not been able to question them yet.

"I mean, as a mother, I can't comprehend it," Broder said. "But as a human being, it breaks your heart. We aren't releasing any photos of this child for obvious reasons. But I will tell you, the photos are absolutely horrible. And anyone with a human heart who looks at them should be shaken to the core."

Kim Seigler, the next door neighbor, called the situation "horrible."

"It makes me wonder if I should have been more observant," she told Fox5 Atlanta.

Tyler Schindley's Facebook page lists him as the manager of an Under Armour store, but recent posts touted a nearby spa that was ostensibly run by his wife.

The Schindleys are accused of making an effort to commit a felony, false imprisonment, two counts of violence, and three counts of cruelty to minors.