Two Women Arrested for Selling Fake Luxury Products in Singapore

Two women, aged 37 and 48, were arrested for their suspected involvement in the online sale of counterfeit goods in Singapore.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Monday, October 6, that officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted raids in the vicinity of Tampines Street 62 and Chai Chee Road on 29 September and 2 October.

SPF said, "During the operations, officers seized more than 250 pieces of purported trademark-infringing goods comprising luxury bags, wallets, sunglasses and pouches. The estimated street value of the seized items is more than S$42,000."

The police investigations are still ongoing.

Possession of goods with fraudulently applied trademarks for commercial purposes is punishable by up to $100,000 in fines, up to five years in jail, or both under the Trademarks Act of 1998.

The police said that they take a firm stance against intellectual property rights violations, stressing that the sale and distribution of counterfeit goods are serious offences.

Authorities added that strict enforcement action will be taken against those who profit unlawfully at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers.