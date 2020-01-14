Two women were arrested in Georgia for holding two gallons of drugs in their car. The women were pulled over by the deputies for violating the protocol on the window tint. They were arrested on the interstate 85 after they were discovered holding large amounts of narcotics.

Jessica Partridge,47, and Ashley Prince,26, were seen to be hiding GHB – gamma-hydroxybutyrate, which is commonly called the date rape drug. They were arrested and charged on the possession of GHB with the intent to distribute.

The women showed continued activity of distress when they were initially stopped by the police that the officials decided on a 'free air sniff' which led to the discovery of the drugs.

The rapist's weapon of choice

The officer who arrested the women decided on the K9 'Chapo' who sniffed out the narcotics in the car. After the women were caught holding the drugs the Lee County Sheriff's Office narcotics team was contacted to conduct an inspection of the women's houses. Prince's house was searched by the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Muscogee County Sheriff's Office along with the narcotics team from Lee County.

The search resulted in the officers finding methamphetamine, LSD, marijuana, and additional GHB. The investigators said that Prince will be facing additional charges in Lee County for holding narcotics. Court records are not available in the record as of now to show the charges filed against them or if they are being represented by an attorney.

The drug is known under several names including easy lay, Georgia homeboy, liquid X, liquid ecstasy, liquid E, grievous bodily harm etc. It usually comes in liquid form and is mixed with drinks before consuming it. The drug causes drowsiness, forgetfulness, and loss of muscle tone to seizure-like activity, slowed heartbeat and breathing, coma. It is commonly used in criminal activities of abuse around the world.