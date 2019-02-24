An accident took place in Orchard Road on Sunday morning that involved two taxis and left one of the vehicles on the pavement.

As reported the police were alerted to the Orchard Road accident, which happened towards Bras Basah Road at 6.46 am on Sunday.

Singapore Civil Defence Force said that after they reached the location they found a man, who suffered from minor injuries. But as per the police, the taxi passenger refused to be taken to the hospital.

Images taken after the accident near the junction of Orchard Road and Angullia Park had shown a Silver cab was struck between bushes and on the pavement outside of Starbucks outlet at Wheelock Place.

In one of the images the back of the vehicle can be seen facing the main road and in a video, an ambulance and a few police vehicles were also seen at the accident spot.

However, the police said that further investigation is under process.

Even though authority has introduced several security measures for the Singapore road users, such accidents are very common in the country.

SCDF recently provided data, which showed the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Fire Statistics for 2018. As per the report, last year they received a total EMS calls 187607, while the number was almost two percent less in the year of 2017.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) from 2014 to 2018 the number of fatal accidents and the number of injury accidents were respectively 22.0% and 3.6% lower than the previous five years. But their main concern is irresponsible driving, as accidents caused by these incidents are still very frequent.