Two Taken to Hospital After Kitchen Fire at Singapore's Jurong West HDB Flat

Two people were rushed to hospital after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a 13th-floor HDB unit in Jurong West on Tuesday evening, October 14.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that it was informed about the fire at Block 675A Jurong West Street 64 at about 5.40 pm.

The impacted unit's kitchen was on fire when firefighters got there. A water jet was used to put out the fire.

According to SCDF, two people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

SCDF reminded the public not to leave any heating or cooking tasks unattended. Additionally, it advised turning off any electric or gas switches when not in use.

According to the SCDF's annual statistics report, which was made public in February, unattended cooking and electrical fires, which can be caused by electrical wiring flaws or overloaded outlets, were the main causes of the 968 home fires that occurred in 2024.