Two suspects, wanted over the April 21 Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka, were arrested on Sunday, police said.

The two men were identified as Mohammad Iwuhaim Saadiq Abdul Haq and Mohammad Iwuhaim Shahid Abdul Haq, reports the Daily Mirror.

According to the police, the suspects were arrested in Nawalapitiya town, Central Province.

They will be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Meanwhile, curfew which was imposed on the Kalmunei, Samanthurei, and Chavalakada were lifted at 10 am.

A police spokesperson added that the curfew will be reimposed in these areas from 5 p.m.

The deadly bombings that targeted churches and hotels, most of them in Colombo, claimed the lives of 253 people and injured over 500 others, in the bloodiest attacks in Sri Lanka since the civil war ended a decade ago.