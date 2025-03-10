Two Singaporeans Rushed to Hospital After Massive Traffic Accident in Geylang

Two people were taken to the hospital after being engaged in a traffic collision in Geylang on Monday, March 10.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to inquiries by stating that at around 10.15 am, it received notification of the collision at the intersection of Geylang Road and Lorong 18 Geylang.

The SCDF said that one individual was taken to Raffles Hospital, while another was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The collision, which included a car and a pedestrian, was reported to the police at approximately 10.10 am. The 44-year-old pedestrian and the 48-year-old driver were taken conscious to the hospital.

Investigations by the police are still ongoing.

A video, which was posted on social media, showed a crowd congregating around a white car that looks to have climbed a curb. The airbag on the steering wheel is deployed, and a person is seen in the driver's seat.

The car's bumper is on the ground and the bonnet has been smashed in. A damaged roadside electrical junction box and fallen tree can also be seen near the car. Additionally, the footage also showed paramedics attending a bloodied patient who was lying on the floor.