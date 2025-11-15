Two Singaporeans Arrested After Deportation for Alleged Roles in Transnational Scam Syndicates

Two Singaporean men, both aged 44, were arrested by the Anti-Scam Command of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) after being deported separately from Thailand and Cambodia. They are suspected of taking part in overseas scam operations and assisting syndicates through money mule activities.

The first man was detained in Bangkok by the Royal Thai Police (RTP) during a raid targeting individuals linked to a scam centre believed to be operating out of Myanmar.

According to initial investigations, he had travelled to Myanmar to work in an administrative role at the centre, which was allegedly involved in Government Official Impersonation Scams (GOIS) targeting Singaporeans.

He is said to have fled to Thailand after Myanmar authorities cracked down on the centre. With assistance from the RTP's Immigration Bureau, he was deported to Singapore and arrested upon arrival on November 11. Police added that he had also surrendered his Singapore bank account for use by criminal groups to channel suspicious funds.

The second man was arrested by Cambodian authorities for his suspected involvement in a scam ring running telecommunication fraud operations from Krong Bavet. Investigations revealed that he had allegedly served as a translator for the syndicate.

The General Department of Immigration in Cambodia facilitated his deportation, and he was similarly arrested when he returned to Singapore on November 11. Police said his bank accounts had been used to receive proceeds from scam activities.

Both men are expected to be charged in court on November 13. The man arrested in Thailand faces a charge of abetment to commit unauthorised access to computer material under the Computer Misuse Act. The man detained in Cambodia will be charged with abetment by conspiracy to cheat as well as possessing property suspected to be criminal proceeds.

Depending on the offence, punishments include jail terms of up to three years, fines of up to S$150,000, or both. Offences under the Computer Misuse Act may carry imprisonment of up to two years for first-time offenders.

Police noted that GOIS cases have surged sharply this year. In the first half of 2025, such cases rose by nearly 200 per cent to 1,762 reports, compared with 589 cases in the same period last year. Losses also climbed significantly, reaching about S$126.5 million.

SPF said the arrests were made possible through ongoing cooperation and intelligence-sharing with foreign law enforcement agencies. Beyond pursuing local money mules, police have been working with overseas counterparts to identify and disrupt operators of scam centres based in the region.

Commercial Affairs Department Director David Chew emphasised the growing sophistication of scam networks and the increasing involvement of Singaporeans working abroad to facilitate these crimes. He also expressed appreciation for the support from the Royal Thai Police and Cambodia National Police, noting that international collaboration remains crucial in tackling cross-border fraud.

The SPF reiterated its commitment to combating transnational scams and warned that individuals who lend their bank accounts or mobile lines to others may be held liable if these are linked to criminal activity.