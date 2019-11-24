The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Saturday, November 23 that Singaporeans living in Kaki Bukit, Bedok and Tengah can expect new polyclinics by 2025. Senior Minister of State for Health Dr Lam Pin Min revealed about the new polyclinic in Kaki Bukit during an event in Bukit Batok, while at the same event Senior Minister of State for Health Dr Amy Khor shared details about another polyclinic in Tengah.

It should be noted that this development, which will be ready in 2025, is expected to fullfill the needs of the residents in Kaki Bukit, Bedok and Tengah. One of the polyclinics set to be located along Jalan Damai and near to Kaki Bukit MRT station, while the other one will be located along Bukit Batok Road, opposite the West Edge @ Bukit Batok housing estate.

Polyclinic for the Kaki Bukit and Bedok residents

As per the news release, MOH stated that this polyclinic will be co-located with a nursing home as well as a kidney dialysis centre which will offer subsidised dialysis services to patients and this will be operated by SingHealth Polyclinics. The services at this polyclinic will also include medical treatment for acute conditions, women's and children's health services, chronic disease management as well as radiological, laboratory, pharmacy services, podiatry, physiotherapy and psychology services.

Polyclinic for Tengah residents

As per MOH, this polyclinic will be part of integrated development with public housing and a neighbourhood centre and will be operated by the National University Polyclinics. It will offer treatments for acute conditions, chronic disease management, children developmental assessment, childhood immunisation programme and women's cancer screening. The polyclinic will also provide health education and disease prevention, as well as dietetics, psychology and diagnostic services.

New polyclinics in Singapore

The residents of Bukit Panjang, Eunos, Kallang, Sembawang, Khatib, Tampines North, Serangoon and Yew Tee can also expect new polyclinics in the coming years

MOH said in a statement that to strengthen public primary care infrastructure, the ministry "has been expanding the polyclinic network and capacity through the development of new polyclinics and the redevelopment of existing ones. As our population ages and chronic disease burden prevalence increases, it is important that Singaporeans continue to have access to affordable primary care in the community."