Two players of Fiorentina and one from Sampdoria have tested positive for the coronavirus or COVID-19 and took the number of the infected players of Serie A to 10 on Saturday. The Argentine defender German Pezzella and on-loan striker Patrick Cutrone from Fiorentina along with Sampdoria midfielder Fabio Depaoli were the latest victims of the deadly virus which is on the rise.

The sports daily called La Gazzetta Dello Sport reported on Saturday that Sampdoria, who already have five footballers with the virus have again got hit by two more cases of the deadly novel virus.

Footballers of Fiorentina, Sampdoria test positive

The Genoa-based club said they would not comment on cases at the club anymore. Fiorentina said that Pezzella, 28, and Cutrone, 22, were both tested after showing "some symptoms" of the illness along with physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli, who also tested positive.

"They are all in a good state of health in their homes in Florence," said the club in a statement. Their teammate Dusan Vlahovic tested positive on Friday. Pezzella is in his third season at Fiorentina and has made 94 appearances. Cutrone was signed on loan from English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers in January. Fiorentina's most recent opponents were Udinese, who have suspended training and said that their squad will remain in self-isolation until March 22.

Serie A has been suspended until at least April 3 amid a general ban on sporting events in the country which has been the worst-affected in Europe by the coronavirus. Later on Saturday, Depaoli said on his Instagram account that he had also contracted the coronavirus. "Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19. I want to reassure you that I'm fine," the 22-year-old Depaoli wrote. One player at Juventus has also tested positive.

