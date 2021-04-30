Two People Shot while Dining at Peter Luger Steak House in New York

A family feud broke out inside the Peter Luger Steak House in New York City that sparked a shooting and injured two people who were dining outside the famed Brooklyn eatery. The wounded had nothing to do with the feud but were by themselves enjoying their meal in peace before the firing.

The incident started when a family of 11 stepped in to the dinery and even before placing their order, two members from the group got in to a heated verbal argument and the fight spilled outside. That is when a 24-year-old man pulled out his gun and started firing towards his rival, but instead ended up shooting two men eating outside.

The two men who were shot and wounded had nothing to do with the fight and were rushed to the Bellevue Hospital where it is now reported that they are expected to survive. One victim, a 30-year-old man was struck in the shoulder while another 57-year-old man was hit by the bullet in his stomach.

The wild shooting encounter created panic among customers as many fled the dinery in fear of a shootout while the other diners and staff ducked for cover at the renowned steakhouse.

Cops revealed they got a distress 911 call during the mishap by a hotel employee and arrived at the scene within minutes of the shooting and placed the shooter in handcuffs with the help of his cousin, who pointed out the suspect.

The suspect is now held in police custody and charges against him are pending. The firearm the suspect used was recovered from a garbage can nearby, according to law-enforcement sources.

The NYPD has cordoned off the eatery with police tapes to find more clues and might not be allowed for the public until they scan the area for further proof.

The Peter Luger Steak House is one among the oldest and renowned eateries in New York city famous for its mouth-watering beef steaks and had opened its shutters in 1887 and was then named as Carl Luger's Café.

The ownership has passed down to children from many generations and the dinery has been rated 4.5 and 5 stars and is also visited by the who's who of town, including previous governors of New York, who made a stop there to savour their delicacies.