Two People, Including Woman, Arrested for Loan Shark Harassment Within 12 Hours in Singapore

Two people, including a 22-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were informed about a case of loan shark harassment along Woodlands Avenue 4 on December 9. According to the authority, the walls near the lift lobby were scribbled with loan shark-related graffiti.

SPF added, "Through follow up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the two persons and arrested them within 12 hours of the report."

Both suspects are believed to be linked to at least five other similar cases of loan shark harassment across the island.

They will be charged in court on Friday, December 12 under the Moneylenders Act 2008. First-time offenders convicted of loan shark harassment face fines ranging from S$5,000 to S$50,000, jail terms of up to five years and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police reiterated that they take a firm stance against loan shark harassment, warning that anyone who vandalises property, causes public nuisance or threatens safety and order will face strict enforcement action.

Members of the public are urged to avoid any involvement with loan sharks and not assist them in any form. Anyone who suspects or is aware of individuals engaged in loansharking activities should contact the police immediately by calling 999.