With Mosow's so-called special operations in Ukraine showing no signs of ending anytime soon, two nuclear-capable bombers have been damaged in separate blasts at two Russian airfields.

The incident, a suspected drone attack by Ukrainian forces, took place hundreds of kilometres from the Ukrainian border. The early morning strike was reported at the Engels-1 airbase, which hosts Tu-95 bombers, in the Saratov region of Russia.

There was another explosion at a military airbase, which also hosts Tu-95 and Tu-22M long range bombers, near Ryazan, a city less than 150 miles from Moscow. Three people were killed, as per Russian state media, and five wounded after a fuel truck exploded.

However, the Russian Defense Ministry is yet to comment on these blasts.

One of the Most Daring Attacks

This could be Ukraine's most daring attack behind Russian lines to date. Regional experts highlight this airbase as a crucial site for Russian air force operations against Ukraine and for the country's strategic nuclear forces. Moreover, it has a nuclear weapons storage bunker with warheads that can be deployed on Russia's long-range strategic bombers.

The attack at the Russian airfield in Engels, as per a Russian media outlet Baza, was carried out by a loitering munition â€“ a type of aerial weapon system. It targeted the airbase's runway. Another Russian media outlet stated that two nuclear-capable Tu-95 bombers were damaged in the explosion.

However, Ukraine does not have any loitering munitions that would allow it to attack hundreds of miles beyond the frontlines. But there have been reports that it has such unmanned aerial vehicles under development.

Barrage of Missiles

In retaliation, Russia launched its latest missile barrage against Ukraine. It launched more than 100 cruise missiles from land and sea. As such, Kyiv sounded air raid sirens to warn its citizens to take shelter.

Yuriy Ihnat, air force spokesperson, confirmed that missiles have already been launched. He said there was no immediate word of any damage or casualties. Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential staff, urged Ukrainians not to ignore the alarm.

Various reports say Ukrainians have taken shelter in Kyiv's vast underground metro. Meanwhile, Kyrylo Tymoshenko the deputy head of the presidential office, said missiles crashed into buildings in Zaporizhzhia in the southeast, destroying several houses and killing two people. He added that three people were wounded, including a small child.