Two Men Hospitalized After Four-Vehicle Collision Near Singapore's Changi Airport

Two men were rushed to hospital following a chain collision near Changi Airport on Sunday night, November 2.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) and the police said that they were informed about an accident involving four cars along Airport Boulevard towards Changi Airport at about 9.05 pm.

According to them, a male passenger, age 30, and a male driver, age 57, were transported to Changi General Hospital while conscious.

The pictures of a car with its back badly crushed were shared on the SGRV Front Man Facebook page. Some distance away; another car was spotted with a damaged rear as well.

There is a SCDF ambulance and a police car visible at the location.

The accident is still being looked into by the police.

As per the Traffic Police's (TP) mid-year report, the number of accidents that resulted in injuries increased from 3,437 in the first half of 2024 to 3,740 in the first half of 2025. As a result, there were 4,860 injuries, compared to 4,665 during the same time last year.

The number of fatalities and injuries from traffic accidents has been rising over the last three years, according to TP, with 2024 marking a five-year high.

The police also stated that they have deployed new traffic violation enforcement cameras as part of their increased enforcement efforts.

