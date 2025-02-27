Two Men Arrested in Singapore; Drugs Worth S$ S$135K Seized in CNB Drug Bust Operation

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested two Singaporean men and seized a large cocktail of drugs which could potentially feed the addiction of about 490 drug abusers for a week. The haul of drugs had an estimated worth of more than S$135,000.

The authorities said the two men were standing next to a car in the vicinity of Redhill Road when they were nabbed in the late hours of Tuesday, 25 February.

CNB said in a press release, "CNB officers escorted the 37-year-old man to his residential unit in the same vicinity and a search of the unit led to the recovery of about 1,890g of cannabis, 139g of ketamine, 102g of 'Ice', 69g of cocaine, 93g of 'Ecstasy', 408 Erimin-5 tablets, 188 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, 49 bottles of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) and 36 vape devices suspected to contain THC (tetrahydrocannabinol)."

THC is a mood-altering substance that can produce paranoia, euphoria, anxiety, or confusion.

"In the presence of the 44-year-old man, CNB officers searched the car driven by the man. From within the car, officers recovered about 901g of cannabis, 50g of 'Ice', 16g of ketamine, 10g of 'Ecstasy', one Erimin-5 tablet and four vape devices suspected to contain THC," the agency added.

Investigations into both suspects are ongoing.

CNB officers noted that under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, "it is an offence for a person, on his or her own behalf, or on behalf of any other person, whether or not that other person is in Singapore, to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug; or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug."

If found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis, the convict may face the mandatory death penalty in the country.