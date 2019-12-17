Two men were arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, and charged with conspiracy to distribute banned drug fentanyl. The men allegedly used an elderly housing complex run by the Methuen Housing Authority to package drugs and conduct drug sales.

Steven Perez, of Lowell, and Anthony Holloway, of Methuen, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston, Perez and Holloway were detained pending a detention and probable cause hearing set for Dec. 19, 2019.

According to the charging documents, over the course of several months, law enforcement investigated Perez and Holloway's fentanyl distribution operation from a house complex meant for elderly residents.

United States Attorney Andrew Lelling; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Boston Field Office; and Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip C. Cheng of Lelling's Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of $1 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Fentanyl drug misuse and remedies Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid analgesic similar to morphine but 100 times more potent. It is usually prescribed for pain relief but fentanyl also made its way as a street drug.

Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths.

Illegal fentanyl is sold as a powder, dropped on blotter paper like small candies, in eye droppers or nasal sprays, or made into pills that look like real prescription opioids.

Illegal fentanyl is also mixed with other drugs, such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and MDMA. Many consume it unaware that fentanyl has been added.

Fentanyl works by binding to the body's opioid receptors in brain to control pain and emotions. Its effects include extreme happiness, drowsiness, nausea, confusion, constipation, sedation, tolerance, addiction, respiratory depression and arrest, unconsciousness, coma, and death.

Naloxone is a medicine that is given to a person to reverse a fentanyl overdose, depending on fentanyl's potency.

Medication with behavioral therapies has been shown to be effective in treating people with an addiction to fentanyl and other opioids.

[Disclaimer: The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.]