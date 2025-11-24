Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Running WhatsApp Phishing Scam Targeting Thousands in Singapore

Two 27-year-old men have been arrested for their suspected role in a series of phishing scams that compromised WhatsApp accounts across Singapore.

According to the police, victims first began lodging reports in October 2025 after receiving unexpected SMS messages claiming that their WhatsApp accounts required verification due to prolonged inactivity. The messages included a link directing users to a website designed to mimic WhatsApp's login page.

Unsuspecting victims who entered their mobile numbers and verification codes on the fake site soon found themselves locked out of their accounts. Scammers would then use the hijacked accounts to send fraudulent loan appeals to the victims' contacts. In one case, a victim lost S$1,823 after falling prey to this variant of the scam.

Most victims only realised what had happened when they were forcibly logged out of WhatsApp, noticed unfamiliar devices connected to their accounts, or were alerted by friends and family about suspicious messages.

An islandwide operation conducted between November 18 and 19 by the police Intelligence Department and the Commercial Affairs Department led to the arrest of the two men.

Preliminary findings suggest they were part of a transnational syndicate and had allegedly sent mass SMS messages to more than 7,000 mobile users in Singapore. The scam aimed to trick recipients into handing over their WhatsApp verification codes, enabling unauthorised access to their accounts.

During the operation, officers seized several network-related telecommunication devices, mobile phones, and a Malaysia-registered car believed to have been used in the scam.

The suspects will be charged with abetment to facilitating unauthorised access to computer material under the Computer Misuse Act. First-time offenders face fines of up to S$5,000, jail terms of up to two years, or both.

The police emphasised that scams continue to be a serious threat and warned the public against allowing others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines, noting that individuals may be held liable if these are linked to criminal activities.

They also advised WhatsApp users who suspect their accounts have been compromised to contact WhatsApp for recovery assistance and adopt preventive measures.

Members of the public are urged to add security protections, such as enabling two-step verification on WhatsApp and installing the ScamShield app; check the legitimacy of links and verify unusual messages, even those sent by known contacts; and tell the authorities, family, and friends if they encounter or fall victim to scams.

Those who suspect they have been scammed should immediately contact their bank, lodge a police report, and report malicious websites to their browser providers.