Two Men Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Unauthorized Credit Card Transaction Cases in Singapore

Two men, aged 27 and 32, were arrested on Thursday, July 10, for their suspected involvement in a series of unauthorized credit card transactions.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued a press release and said that they were notified to multiple cases of unauthorized credit card transactions on July 8 at about 2.20 pm. The transactions were believed to be done to purchase e-vouchers at Great World City and The Seletar Mall.

"Through internal investigations by the mall operator, it was discovered that two loyalty programme members had allegedly made fraudulent transactions using 16 different credit cards, executing 22 transactions to obtain e-vouchers worth more than S$46,000," the SPF said.

The authority added, "With the aid of images from CCTVs, officers from Tanglin Police Division established the identities of the two men and arrested them within 32 hours. Preliminary investigations revealed that the men had allegedly redeemed the e-vouchers at various retail outlets to purchase high-value electronic items worth more than S$45,000."

A total of over $600 in cash and mobile phone accessories were among the many items confiscated as case exhibits.

According to Section 420 read with Section 109 of the Penal Code 1871, both men will face charges of conspiracy to cheat in court on Friday, July 11. A fine and a maximum 10-year jail sentence are associated with the offense.