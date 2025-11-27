Two Men Arrested After Fight Breaks Out at Singapore's Telok Blangah Hawker Centre

Two men were arrested following a fight that erupted at a hawker centre in Telok Blangah on Monday, November 24.

The police said that they received a call for assistance at about 5.25 pm regarding an altercation at Block 11 Telok Blangah Crescent, where the Telok Blangah Crescent Market and Food Centre is located.

A 63-year-old man and a 68-year-old man were subsequently arrested for affray. The older man was taken to hospital conscious, police added.

Footage of the incident, shared on the Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Tuesday, November 25, shows a man in a cream-coloured T-shirt rushing towards another man holding a wooden pole. The man with the pole is seen attempting to strike him before stumbling and falling in front of a hawker stall.

The pair then continue their scuffle on the ground while several bystanders watch. The man in the cream shirt appears to land a punch on the other man's face, causing him to fall backwards into the stall area.

A third man is seen stepping in to separate the two before the video ends.

The police investigations into the incident are still ongoing.