Two Indian Women Arrested After Theft Spree at Singapore's Changi Airport Transit Area

Two women transiting through Changi Airport were arrested for a series of shop thefts allegedly committed at different stores.

On Monday, June 9, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued a press release and said that two Indian nationals, aged 29 and 30, were involved in "three cases of shop theft at Changi Airport Terminals 2 and 3".

According to the police, they were informed of a suspected case of theft of purse from Furla retail outlet located at Changi Airport Terminal 3, Departure Transit area on June 2 at about 2.25 pm.

"With the aid of CCTV cameras, officers from Airport Police Division managed to identify and locate the two women who were allegedly involved in the theft within one hour of the report and detained them before they could depart from Singapore. The purse was recovered from the first woman," said SPF.

The press statement added, "Upon further checks, the police found a new black haversack and a new bottle of perfume in the luggage of the second woman. Preliminary investigations revealed that the two women had taken the items from different shops and left without paying. All three stolen items with a total value of S$635 were recovered from the two women."

The women are expected to be charged in court on June 10 for theft in dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code 1871. If convicted, they can be jailed up to seven years, fined, or both.

The police take shop theft cases seriously, and perpetrators will face harsh penalties under the law. "The police will continue to work closely with stakeholders and the community to prevent and deter cases of shop theft," concluded SPF.