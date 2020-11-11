At least two men were shot on Monday night near Robles Park that is located in Tampa Heights, the Tampa Police Department stated on Tuesday, as reported by the Tampa Bay Times. The cops said that the officers who were there nearby heard two volleys of gunshots at around 10.15 pm and they responded to the intersection on N Central Avenue and E Lake Avenue where they discovered a man, who was in his mid-40s with a gunshot wound that he suffered in his leg.

The man informed the cops that the gunmen who fired at him were in a dark, mid-sized SUV that had a broken right brake light. Another person was also admitted to the St Joseph's Hospital Room after the man also suffered a gunshot wound around 30 minutes after the shooting, as per the police.

Shooting in Tampa

Neither man had life-threatening injuries, the cops informed. They were also not identified by the police. Kengie P Jones was seen firing a weapon close to the park but not from the SUV. He got arrested by the cops for possessing a firearm while he was on felon and was transported to the Hillsborough County Jail.

The cops said that they are searching for who fired at the two men. The police have asked for cooperation from the common public as anyone with any kind of information has been asked to get in touch with the Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800)-873-TIPS.

A report by the Tampa Bay Times had recently stated that even though crime has gone down in the city of Florida, few types of crimes like rape has witnessed a rise in the last few years.