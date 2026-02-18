Two Crew Members Die After Engine Room Fire on Singapore-Registered Vessel off China

Two crew members have died following a fire in the engine room of a Singapore-registered bulk carrier off the coast of China, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Wednesday, February 18.

The blaze broke out aboard the vessel, MANDY, at about 7.35 pm Singapore time on Tuesday, February 17. The fire has since been extinguished by crew members on board.

At the time of the incident, the vessel was carrying 25 Myanmar nationals as crew. No Singaporeans were among those on board, according to MPA.

Two crew members were pronounced dead following the incident, while a third was evacuated to a shore-based medical facility for further treatment. Details on the condition of the injured crew member were not immediately available.

MPA said there have been no reports of pollution arising from the fire. The authority added that it will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The vessel's company is making arrangements to tow the bulk carrier to Yantai Port in China.

In its statement, MPA extended its condolences to the families of the deceased. The authority said it is in contact with the company and relevant Chinese authorities to render assistance and facilitate follow-up actions.