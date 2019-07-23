Two Australian men arrested on Indonesia's resort island of Bali with 1.12 grams of cocaine were paraded in front of the media on Tuesday and are facing a possible 12-year jail term, the police said.

The two men -- William Cabantog and David Van Iersel were arrested last week at the Lost City Club in the island's trendy Canggu neighbourhood, according to a police statement.

They appeared on Tuesday in orange prison suits and were led by the police with their heads bowed, followed by cameras and journalists, 9news.com reported. Both men admitted to having bought and used the drug, the police said.

In a statement issued on Monday, Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed the arrests. "We stand ready to offer consular assistance ... should they request it," the statement read.

Indonesian media reports say that charges against the two men were yet to be laid and investigations were continuing.

If charged with drug possession, Cabantog and Van Iersel could face 12 years in prison, but if found guilty of trafficking, they could face the death penalty under Bali's strict drug laws.