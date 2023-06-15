Two American Tourists Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Luxury Mexico Hotel as Police Suspect They Were Poisoned by Gas

Two American tourists were found dead inside their luxury hotel room in Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Tuesday night, police said. Authorities fear, the tourists, who were in their 40s and 20s, were poisoned by some gas. The couple was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, adding that an investigation into the mysterious deaths has been launched.

The man reportedly was aged 42 years, while the woman was 22 years old. Police and paramedics responded to a report of an unconscious man and woman at Hotel Rancho Pescadero, a luxury establishment where room rates can reach up to $760 per night, at approximately 9 pm on Tuesday.

Mysterious Death

According to the Baja California Sur Attorney General's office, the individuals involved in the incident have been identified as John Heathco, 41, and Abby Lutz, 22.

While local police initially stated that both victims were in their mid-30s, it was later clarified by the AG's office that Lutz is from Newport Beach, California.

The cause of their death has been reported as "intoxication by substance to be determined" by the Attorney General's office. The victims had already been dead for approximately 10 or 11 hours when their bodies were discovered at the upscale Hotel Rancho Pescadero in El Pescadero, a coastal community.

The AG's office further stated that no signs of violence were found on their bodies, and the local attorney general is currently leading the investigation into the incident.

The Hotel Rancho Pescadero, an upscale establishment affiliated with the Hyatt brand, is situated in the coastal community of El Pescadero. El Pescadero is positioned between the towns of Todos Santos and the popular resort area of Los Cabos.

Not the First Time

This incident adds to a series of deaths in Mexico resulting from poisoning by gases such as carbon monoxide. These gases are often generated by improperly vented or faulty water heaters and stoves.

In October, three people from the United States were found dead in a rented apartment in Mexico, indicating probable gas inhalation as the cause of their deaths. The Mexico City police department reported that the three victims, two men, and one woman, were found unresponsive in an affluent neighborhood.

Post-mortem examinations indicated that carbon monoxide poisoning was the likely cause.

Mexico frequently experiences shortcomings in the installation of gas lines, ventilation systems, and the presence of monitoring devices. The lack of these installations and maintenance contribute to the increased risks associated with gas-related incidents.

Tragically, in 2018, a gas leak from a water heater led to the deaths of an American couple and their two children in Tulum, a resort town located south of Playa del Carmen.

Following an investigation, it was revealed that the water heater in the rented condominium was leaking gas. Prosecutors suggested that the gas leak could be attributed to inadequate maintenance or the aging of the equipment.

Another incident occurred in 2010 when a gas line, improperly installed at a hotel in Playa del Carmen, caused a fatal explosion.

The explosion resulted in the deaths of five Canadian tourists and two Mexicans. Prosecutors determined that the gas line, intended for a pool heating unit, had not been installed or maintained correctly.

They speculated that the leaking gas may have ignited in an explosion due to a spark from an electric switch or plug.